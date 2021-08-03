Another Campbell County death was recorded on Tuesday as part of 10 newly counted COVID-19 related deaths statewide, while the state’s active case count surpassed 1,000 for the first time since February.
With the newly added deaths, there have now been 64 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, part of 786 deaths statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The Campbell County man died in July and was hospitalized in another state. He also had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
In addition to the newly counted deaths, it was an active day for new cases and hospitalizations.
Campbell County added 16 new confirmed cases, but when accounting for recovered cases, its active case count held steady at 80. But hospitalizations rose 50%, jumping from 8 to 12 COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 162 new confirmed cases throughout Wyoming pushed the state’s confirmed and probable active case count to 1,058.
The state also increased its total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 87, the most its had in one day since Jan. 20.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,306 (as of Aug. 2)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,257 (as of Aug. 2)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,047
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 16
- Number of probables: 563
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 117
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,818
- Number of active cases: 80
- Recoveries: 5,234
- Recoveries in past seven days: 52
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 64
- Hospitalizations today: 12
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 162
- Number of probables: 10,878
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 1,291
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 54,826
- Number of active cases: 1,058
- New deaths: 10
- Overall deaths: 786
- Hospitalizations today: 87
