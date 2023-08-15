A couple of Gillette 19-year-olds have been charged with a slew of felonies for allegedly selling large amounts of cocaine and MDMA from their apartment, including one recent incident where they sold cocaine to a 15-year-old girl.
Isaiah Haliburton, 19, was charged in Circuit Court with three felony counts for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, MDMA and Marijuana and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
He also was charged with distributing to someone under 18 and felony counts of cocaine and MDMA possession, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Lastly, he was charged with felony theft for allegedly having a stolen gun.
Justyce V. Eliassen, 19, was charged with the same charges except for distributing to someone under 18 and theft, which she was not charged with.
Police learned about a large amount of drugs in their South Fork Apartments unit after a woman turned over her 15-year-old daughter’s cellphone for police to search. On it, they found videos on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, that showed large amounts of THC, MDMA, cocaine and mushrooms accompanied by prices for each.
In an interview with police Aug. 8, she admitted to buying 0.5 grams of cocaine from Isaiah Haliburton for $60 in the early hours of Aug. 5.
Police executed a search warrant at the apartment later that day where they found Haliburton and Eliassen. In all, police seized 2.88 ounces of cocaine, 24.3 grams of MDMA, about a gram of THC wax and 3.8 grams of marijuana along with almost $3,900 in cash and a Glock 43X that had been reported stolen, according to court documents.
Haliburton and Eliassen each spoke with police and corroborated stories.
They admitted to selling THC wax, marijuana and MDMA a few times each week, typically communicating with customers via cellphone and dealing in the apartment hallway or stairwell.
Haliburton said he drives to Colorado where he usually buys about 2 ounces of cocaine and an ounce of MDMA. He buys the THC products from dispensaries, according to court documents.
He said he didn’t know the handgun was stolen and that he bought it for $400 from Brayden Larson, who’s been accused in a separate case of stealing guns from his grandfather’s home in April, according to court documents.
“I’m aware of the gravity of my actions,” Haliburton told Circuit Judge Wendy Bartlett at his initial appearance Thursday.
He asked for a “reasonable” bond so he could spend time with his family and work on turning his life around.
A district judge had already reinstated his $10,000 cash-only bond for another case in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
In that case, he had reached a plea deal that recommended a deferred sentence and three years of probation for the offense. He awaited sentencing when the newly alleged crimes occurred.
Eliassen was a co-defendant in that incident as well and was given a deferred sentence and placed on probation at her July 19 sentencing, a few weeks before the crimes she and Haliburton have been accused of.
Deputy County Attorney Kyle Ferris requested the higher bond, citing the similar crime they were accused of together in October. He said that someone who would sell cocaine to a minor is a threat to the community and is what keeps parents up at night.
“The fact that he said that keeps parents up at night, that struck a chord with me,” Haliburton told the judge. “I don’t want to be that.”
Bartlett set bond for each of Haliburton and Eliassen at $100,000 cash-only.
Haliburton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 and Eliassen’s is scheduled for Aug. 17.
