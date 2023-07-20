BREACH OF PEACE
2400 BLOCK PJ ROAD: A 35-year-old man called the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning after his 14-year-old daughter was acting out. He alleged that the girl put salt in his pre-workout drink and that she also put vinegar in the milk. She also has taken things out of her mom’s purse. The girl recently stayed at the YES House, but for her to stay longer, the man reported her behavior to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff's Lt. Paul Pownall said. A report was taken for documentation and deputies recommended the family seek counseling.
SOUTH GARNER LAKE ROAD: No one was ticketed after a boy threw a bottle at another boy Wednesday night. A 38-year-old woman told police that her 12-year-old son threw a plastic bottle at her other son, 11. This resulted in a small cut on the younger brother’s head, Police Sgt. Dan Stroup said. No tickets were issued, and the boys were counseled about the proper way to handle arguments.
WELFARE CHECK
1000 BLOCK ELON AVENUE: Two children were taken from their home to stay somewhere else Wednesday afternoon. Department of Family Services asked police to help with a welfare check on a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. There were reports of poor living conditions and possible drug use at the home, Stroup said. The children were placed at a friend’s house for their safety, and their mother, 48, has not yet been contacted.
CRASH
CAM-PLEX: No one was hurt or ticketed after a golf cart crashed into a Kia Wednesday afternoon. A 76-year-old woman was driving a 2022 Kia and was trying to pull into her campsite when a 17-year-old girl in a golf cart began reversing. The golf cart hit the front passenger side of the Kia, but damage was minor, only causing scratches, Pownall said. The girl said there were two trucks blocking her way forward, which is why she went in reverse.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CAM-PLEX: A 20-year-old man reported Wednesday morning that the back windshield of his Subaru Outback had been smashed. He said he was approached by a group of young men Tuesday night who were looking for someone he didn’t know. He suspects them of smashing his car window. Damage is estimated at $1,000 and the investigation continues, Stroup said.
4700 BLOCK GORDON STREET: City employees found graffiti on the slides, steps and other playground equipment at Fox Park. It is unknown when this might have occurred, and cleanup costs are estimated at $50, Stroup said.
SKATE PARK: Campbell County Parks and Recreation employees found damage to two port-a-potties at the park Wednesday morning. They believe the damage occurred some time between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. Video footage of the incident showed two males jumping on the roofs of the port-a-potties, causing about $200 in damage, Stroup said. The suspects have not been identified, and the investigation continues.
ENERGY CAPITAL SPORTS COMPLEX: A city employee discovered a handicap sign had been knocked over by a piece of construction equipment by a local contractor. This occurred between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. The contractor was contacted and will repair the damage, which is estimated at $50, Stroup said.
VANDALISM
WRIGHT TOWN HALL: A 26-year-old man reported that someone egged a tractor that was parked by the town hall some time between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 7:42 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies arrived and saw several points where eggs had hit the John Deere tractor. There is no damage, and cleanup costs are minimal, Pownall said. The man said he’d called in two kids who were riding dirt bikes the day before, but other than that he did not know who might have egged the tractor.
900 BLOCK CLARION AVENUE: A 24-year-old man said unknown people egged his house late Wednesday night. There were eggs in his driveway and one on his front door, but he reported no damage, Stroup said. There are no suspects.
