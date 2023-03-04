Students with disabilities who complete all of their coursework will now receive a certificate of completion at graduation.
Senate File 98, sponsored by Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and co-sponsored by Rep. Ken Clouston, R-Gillette, was signed by the governor Monday. Now, students on an individual education program, or IEP, are counted as drop outs, do not count toward graduation numbers and receive no diploma or certificate for their work.
