City celebrates Gillette Avenue's designation as downtown historic district

For decades, Gillette Avenue was the heart of the community, a one-stop shop for the townspeople. They bought shoes and tools, they picked up their prescriptions, they deposited their paychecks, they went to jail, they went to church. All on Gillette Avenue.
The interstate came through Gillette in 1962, and growth began to happen to the north, south and west of downtown.
“Until things really started growing and changing due to energy booms, that’s where the community gathered, that’s where they celebrated, that’s where they mourned,” said Robert Henning, director of the Rockpile Museum.
In recent years, there have been efforts to revitalize downtown Gillette, and Henning said it’s making a comeback.
“Thanks to the business owners, Gillette Main Street and the City Council investing in the infrastructure, it’s a place to gather again,” he said.
This Friday, the Gillette Historic Preservation Committee will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Gillette Avenue, from First Street to Seventh Street, being added to the National Register as a downtown historic district.
Downtown Gillette experienced a lot of changes in the 1890s and the first two decades of the 20th century. Buildings went up and buildings went down. By the 1920s and 1930s, more permanent structures were built and many of those buildings remain to this day, Henning said.
Gillette, along with Douglas, became the 12th and 13th downtown historic districts in Wyoming in 2023. They join Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Evanston, Lander, Laramie, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Thermopolis, Green River and Wheatland on the National Register.
In total, 30 buildings are now listed as part of the Gillette Downtown Historic District. Twenty-five others were excluded because they were too modern or went through too much change in the past century.
“They’re all my favorite, and I’m really hopeful that all of them can be appreciated and saved for future generations,” Henning said.
There are now six national listings in Campbell County. Two downtown buildings, the former Gillette Post Office and the former Gillette City Hall, already were on the register, along with three archeological sites in the county.
The Gillette Historic Preservation Commission spent the last few years researching the buildings downtown and working with consultants Bob and Betty Lu Rosenberg to figure out which buildings qualified. In order to qualify, a building must be at least 50 years old and still look like it did the day it was built.
Downtown Gillette has a wide range of architectural styles. According to its entry on the National Register, it has late Victorian Italianate commercial buildings, residential Victorian architecture with Queen Anne elements, and Classical Revival, Neo-Classical/Starved Classicism, Art Deco, and early-to-mid 20th century public and commercial architecture.
When you walk into a downtown business, you’re likely walking through doors of history. Each building has its own story to tell, its own past life, or lives, that it’s experienced.
The building occupied by Teacher’s Corner/Kid’s Mart was formerly Hested’s, a department store, followed by a stint with Hardware Hank. Ice Cream Cafe is in a building that hosted Nelson’s Clothing, The Stag Shoppe and J.C. Penney.
The building Pat’s Hallmark is in was constructed in 1920. It was the Bank of Gillette, and it was called “The Million Dollar Bank” because it had $1 million in deposits, said Mary Kelley, who is a member of the Gillette Historic Preservation Commission, along with Henning.
Magpie Designs is in the oldest building on Gillette Avenue. It was built in 1898 and was the first City Hall. In 1911, a jail was built on at the back of the building. In the 1950s, it was a boot and saddle shop.
“It’s fun to explore and see the different parts of it,” Henning said. “It’s got at least three different eras that you can see.”
In 1907, Olzer Saddlery opened its doors. Frank Olzer, a local saddlemaker, was “doing a lively trade here in 1905. He made enough money from selling saddles that he built a concrete building in 1907. It was “one of the first masonry buildings we had,” Henning said.
Today, that building is occupied by Rapscallions Barbershop. Henning said Trevers Chapman, owner of Rapscallions, has done a good job of preserving some of the building’s history.
“There’s no drywall or anything in there, you can see the original construction and the original ceiling,” Henning said. “To me, that provides character, it makes those buildings stand out.”
It’s not just businesses that are part of the historic district. The old Harry Chassell house at 610 South Gillette Avenue is a big piece of local history, even if Chassell is not a household name among most residents.
“Harry is the guy who wrote the legislation to create Campbell County,” Kelley said. “He created it out of pieces of Crook and Weston (counties).”
Significance is subjective, Kelley said. What’s important to one community will mean nothing to another, but that’s what makes local history so important.
“The historical buildings play a role in that, they provide character, a sense of place,” he said. “If you cover them inside or out with modern materials, then you’ve lost that original character. That’s when you lose buildings. People don’t know what’s there.”
Kelley said many of the families who opened businesses downtown more than a hundred years ago are still in Gillette. And just like how much of downtown Gillette looks much like it did decades ago, it’s retained its small-town atmosphere, despite growing to a population of more than 30,000 people.
“You typically don’t know the mayor, you don’t see City Council people walking down the street,” Kelley said. “Here, you do.”
“It’s not just any other strip mall in any other community,” Henning said. “This is our history, and you can walk in and out of that history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.