 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City celebrates Gillette Avenue's designation as downtown historic district

Historic Downtown

The American Legion mounted color guard rides on Gillette Avenue for an unknown event some time between 1982 and 1988. Gillette Avenue is now on the National Register as a downtown historic district, and a ribbon cutting and celebration will take place on Third Street Plaza on Friday.

For decades, Gillette Avenue was the heart of the community, a one-stop shop for the townspeople. They bought shoes and tools, they picked up their prescriptions, they deposited their paychecks, they went to jail, they went to church. All on Gillette Avenue.

Downtown Gillette

Construction of the seven-story addition to Stockmens Bank at the corner of Gillette Avenue and 3rd Street, 1983.
Historic Downtown

West 100 Block of Gillette Avenue in 1948. Six of these buildings remain today.
Historic Downtown

Frank Olzer’s Saddlery – now Rapscallion’s Barber Shop – not long after its construction in 1907. This building is one of 30 in downtown Gillette that are part of the new downtown historic district.
Historic Downtown

People enjoy the Annual Chamber of Commerce Mixer Day Barbecue on Gillette Avenue, August 25, 1962.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.