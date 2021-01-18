Falling snow is illuminated by passing vehicles as a shopper at Albertsons makes her way out of the store with bags of groceries Sunday evening in Gillette. Snow began falling late in the afternoon Sunday but not enough to record a measurable amount.
Campbell County roads continue to be dry after not receiving much snow over the weekend.
The forecast last week had predicted between 1-3 inches would fall in Gillette. But the National Weather Service of Rapid City, South Dakota, did not receive any reports of measurable snow as of late Monday morning. There was a light dusting on sidewalks and lawns.
