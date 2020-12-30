Campbell County has the second most hospitalized patients in the state Wednesday after months of Casper and Cheyenne leading the way.
On Wednesday, there were 20 COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, while Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 23 and the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper had 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 113, the fewest since Oct. 29, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The Wyoming Medical Center had as many as 65 COVID-19 patients at one time in early December. Still, as the two largest hospitals in the state have seen their numbers steadily decline, Campbell County’s have stayed relatively high.
The 23 COVID-19 patients at Cheyenne Regional Hospital is its lowest count this month, having hit its month-high with 63 patients Dec. 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County bring its total to 3,794 confirmed and 382 probable cases since the pandemic began. There were 157 active cases in the county as of Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 15
- Number of probables: 382
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 111
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,794
- Number of active cases: 157
- Recoveries: 3,993
- Recoveries in past seven days: 215
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 29
- Hospitalizations: 20
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 78
- Number of probables: 6,335
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 371
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 37,798
- Number of active cases: 1,531
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 405
- Hospitalizations: 113
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,961 (1,051)
Natrona: 4,968 (1,475)
Campbell: 3,794 (382)
Fremont: 3,411 (548)
Albany: 3,153 (307)
Sweetwater: 2,826 (117)
Sheridan: 2,057 (464)
Weston: 390 (85)
Crook: 358 (30)
Johnson: 327 (207)
