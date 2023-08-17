Rec Center Floor Damage
Damage caused by water beneath the floor keeps a recently refinished basketball court closed Wednesday at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

A rainstorm at the start of August is causing issues for the Campbell County Recreation Center, specifically with one of its basketball courts.

HEM

Oh no! I certainly hope it does not damage the floor in that portion of the gym. The contractors did a fabulous job in upgrading the gym floor -- it looks like a brand new floor!

