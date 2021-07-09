The city of Gillette is considering a proposed ordinance change that would rezone 63 acres in Western Sky Subdivision IV from a single family residential district to agricultural. The area is off Summerfield Lane near Lakeway Road.
A former Gillette city councilman wants the city to rezone about 63 acres of land outside the Western Sky Subdivision IV so it can be used to graze.
If a proposed ordinance amendment is approved by the Gillette City Council, it would rezone the 63 acres from a single-family residential district to an Agricultural Zoning District in Western Sky Subdivision IV. Combined with the 138 acres to the south, the Agricultural Zoning District for the area would expand to about 201 acres.
