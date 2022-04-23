Pathfinders’ community service work to include murals around Gillette

Conestoga Elementary School first grader Madison Corkill and field trip supervisor Alisha Eggers walk past Heather Rodriguez’ mural at Lakeway Learning Center in 2021. Rodriguez will be working with pathfinders creating more murals in Gillette during the International Pathfinders Camporee in 2024.
Pathfinders will be working with Gillette artists to create murals in the community when the International Pathfinder Camporee comes to Gillette in 2024. (photo courtesy of the International Pathfinder Camporee)
With planning well underway for the International Pathfinder Camporee to be held for the first time in Gillette in 2024, thoughts are turning to how the group can get involved with the community while they are here.
Community service projects are a big part of the camporee and for residents of Gillette, that could mean seeing more murals spread throughout the town. Gillette resident Laura Chapman and Jessica Seders, director of the Campbell County Convention & Visitors Bureau, came up with the mural idea after learning about the camporee and the desire for its participants to get involved with their host community.
