City photo contest
Shauna Carpenter won second place in Judge’s Choice in the general category in the city’s 2018 Summer Photo Contest with this photo over the Fishing Lake.

 News Record Courtesy Photo/ Shauna Carpenter

Summer is on the horizon and with it comes the annual City of Gillette Summer Parks Photo Contest.

With the bright sunshine or rainy days ahead, anyone looking to show off their rendition of the most beautiful portrait can send in up to 10 photos to the city. Photos must be taken between June 1 and Aug. 31 at any of the city parks in Gillette.

