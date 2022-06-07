Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Summer is on the horizon and with it comes the annual City of Gillette Summer Parks Photo Contest.
With the bright sunshine or rainy days ahead, anyone looking to show off their rendition of the most beautiful portrait can send in up to 10 photos to the city. Photos must be taken between June 1 and Aug. 31 at any of the city parks in Gillette.
