The University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council is seeking proposals from researchers, technology providers and other interested entities on the design and construction of a pilot project using advanced coal-based generation technology that captures at least 75 percent of carbon emissions.
The group directed the UW School of Energy Resources to post the call for proposals on behalf of the Wyoming Legislature. The ERC will oversee the review of awards and make recommendations to Gov. Mark Gordon for final recipients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.