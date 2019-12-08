Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. High 38F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.