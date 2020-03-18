Local businesses are stepping up to help people in need.
Bear’s Dry Cleaning is offering free wash and fold services to Campbell County Health employees for the next two weeks.
“They’re going to be super busy and short on time, so not having to do the laundry at home might just help things out,” said owner John Bear.
He’s working with Campbell County Health’s HR department and CEO Andy Fitzgerald to get the word out, and he hopes other businesses will do something similar.
Hospital employees who are interested in the service can call 307-685-4455. Bear’s Dry Cleaning will go to their homes to pick up laundry, then clean it and deliver it back to them.
“They’re going to be working really hard the next two weeks,” Bear said, adding that should things continue to get busier, he’ll consider extending the free service.
Shopping for senior citizens
Smith’s grocery stores are dedicating the 7-8 a.m. hours Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays solely to the shopping needs of senior citizens until further notice.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the elderly are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Each store will have staff on hand to help those who need special accommodations. For all other customers, temporary store hours will continue to be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. In addition, Smith’s is evaluating extending pharmacy hours to open earlier for seniors.
In addition to exclusive shopping hours for seniors, Smith’s is waiving the pick-up fee at the point of transaction for online orders received curbside for customers whose verified age is 60 years and older through April 18. Smith’s will continue to evaluate the situation to see if the fee waiver should be extended.
Other stores in town also have taken steps to help seniors:
- Albertsons is holding back a portion of each toilet paper shipment. This stock is reserved for seniors. Seniors should approach the front desk and ask for “toilet paper for seniors.” There is a limit of one package per senior.
- Norco is trying to deliver available toilet paper to any elderly people who may not be able to make it to a store. Call Norco at 307-682-8250 to ask about their supplies.
- Family Dollar is holding a portion of its stock back for elderly people, and they're encouraged to ask the front desk for available products.
These stores don't have a minimum age of what they considered elderly, and each store will handle requests on a case-by-case basis.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the News Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.