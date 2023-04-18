Two local nonprofits received thousands of dollars in grants from Devon Energy.
Climb Wyoming and Edible Prairie Project were awarded a total of $10,000 in inclusion and equity grants.
Devon’s grant to Climb Wyoming will support career training for single mothers, and the funding for Edible Prairie Project will go to food and personal items for weekend food bags for children in Campbell County.
“We are excited about expanding this grant program into Wyoming to combat inequities and empower others,” said Tangi Smith, Devon community relations specialist, in a press release. “Devon wants to make a real difference in people’s lives, and these organizations are helping meet the community’s needs.”
Devon’s employee-led panel reviewed applications and awarded a total of 28 Inclusion and Equity grants across Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming and North Dakota.
Wyoming Council for Women accepting nominations for annual award
The Wyoming Council for Women is seeking nominations for outstanding female business leaders across the Cowboy State for recognition with the annual Woman Entrepreneur Award.
“During the past five years of recognizing Wyoming women entrepreneurs through this award process, we have been honored to hear the stories of women from every corner of the state serving their communities in nearly every industry,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women, in a press release. “We encourage everyone to look around their communities for these business owners and help us celebrate their success by nominating them for this award or take the time to honor your own achievements by nominating yourself. The Cowboy State is home to countless exceptional women entrepreneurs and the WCW looks forward to sharing their stories.”
WCW Entrepreneur Award Committee chair Mary Ann Cummins said while Wyoming has faced “tremendous challenges” over the last few years, “we continue to see so many of our female business leaders overcome obstacles and inspire others along the way.”
“The stories, excitement, and energy of Wyoming women is never more apparent than in this process,” she said. “Each nomination tells a story about a woman’s skill and talent and a personal dream come true. Every year, WCW receives many nominations and all of them deserve recognition. Please help highlight these self-made businesses by nominating a personal hero.”
Nomination forms are now available at wyomingwomenscouncil.org. Nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has operated continuously for at least three years. Nominees may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual.
The deadline for 2023 nominations is April 28.
This will be the sixth Woman Entrepreneur Award the WCW has given out. Ariane Jimison, co-owner of Pizza Carrello, won the award back in 2019.
