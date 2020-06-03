Two Douglas residents died in a one-vehicle rollover crash south of Wright Tuesday night.
Paul Borring, 27, was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon south on Highway 59. At mile marker 63, about 14 miles south of Wright, he exited the right side of the road and hit a delineator post. He then drove the SUV back onto the road, then overcorrected it back to the right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.