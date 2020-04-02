Campbell County is seeing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases as testing increases. As of Thursday morning, it has six cases of coronavirus.
The latest patient, a man, is a known contact of another confirmed local case, Campbell County Public Health reports. He is not hospitalized and is quarantined at home.
Contact tracing for all confirmed cases is ongoing.
In addition to the current confirmed cases and household members under quarantine, Public Health is monitoring 219 people who have been identified as possible positive cases and are self-isolating at home. These are people who are symptomatic but do not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wyoming Health Department priority guidelines for testing and are considered possible positives.
So far, 68 people have been released from home isolation by Public Health. To be released from monitoring, a person is required to home isolate for seven days and be fever-free for three days, whichever is longer.
Wednesday afternoon, Campbell County Public Health was notified that a woman in her 60s, who is currently out of the state, was the county’s fifth confirmed case.
She’s being monitored by the health department where she’s at, according to health officials.
Campbell County’s other active cases include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s and a teenage boy. All are quarantined at home. The county’s first case was released from quarantine last week.
Four new confirmed cases in the past two days underscores the message that Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming Department of Health and Campbell County Public Health have been pressing: Stay home except for essential travel.
Public Health expects the number of confirmed cases in Campbell County will continue rising as sample collection kits become more readily available.
Anyone of any age can get sick with COVID-19 and faces a chance of hospitalization, Public Health said. Staying away from others as much as possible helps protect everyone.
The goal of measures like social distancing and frequent washing is to limit and slow the spread of disease so communities can avoid overloading the health care system, Public Health said in a press release. Mothers will still have babies, and accidents, heart attacks and other medical issues will still arise.
Additionally, Public Health wants local businesses to understand the importance of helping customers maintain 6 feet of physical separation while in their establishments.
Stores can make aisles one direction to help alleviate congestion. Placing tape on the floor at checkout lanes marking 6 feet of spacing can help customers know where to stand to maintain a safe distance, Public Health said. Another suggestion is to limit the number of people in a business at a single time.
State count up to 150 cases
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 150 as of Thursday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
The WDH reports 1,837 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 751 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, 105 of the positive test results were from the state laboratory while 45 came from commercial labs.
In Campbell County, the count is six cases, including one who has already recovered and has been released from quarantine.
Campbell County has so far had 170 tests completed at the state lab and has 10 tests awaiting results.
Laramie County has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 36, followed by Teton County with 29 and Fremont County with 26. Sheridan County has 10 cases and Johnson County eight. Sixteen of the state’s 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
Of the 150 cases in Wyoming, 31 have already recovered.
