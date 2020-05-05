Campbell County Health is taking initial steps to recovery of some operations, using a gradual approach with patient and staff safety as its first concern as the organization begins to emerge from COVID-19 restrictions.
As of Monday, the hospital's main entrance is open. Some elective surgical procedures, outpatient radiology services and additional lab services also will reopen to the public.
All patients and support persons are screened for respiratory symptoms and temperatures are taken before entering the hospital or clinic. They will be given a wristband at entrances to verify that they have been screened.
All staff, patients and support people will be required to wear masks while in CCH facilities. Cloth masks are provided at entrances. Staff will wear masks appropriate to their jobs and exposure potential. All staff and providers are screened for respiratory symptoms twice per day with temperature checks.
Campbell County Medical Group clinics are developing plans to see more patients in their offices, although phone visits and virtual visits will continue as options for patient care. These outpatient services will use a phased-in approach where safety, not volume, comes first.
Social distancing requirements are to be practiced in all areas of the facility, CCH says. Offices and public areas will be disinfected with bleach frequently throughout the day. Exam rooms are cleaned after each patient visit to the highest medical standards.
Certain services will remain closed during this first phase of recovery, including:
- Cafeteria, which is only open to staff
- Gift shop
- Medical records (accessible by phone)
- Valet service
- Wellness (required blood draws can be done in the lab with a physician order)
All events and group classes are cancelled, which includes the Step-up program, Behavioral Health group therapy and community classes.
Visitor restrictions remain in place in many areas of the organization. Children, adults with mobility, cognitive or other health issues, surgery patients and maternal child patients may have one adult with them.
The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center will remain closed to visitors because of risks for its vulnerable population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.