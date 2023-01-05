The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run that caused a power outage and thousands of dollars in damage early Wednesday morning.
Powder River Energy found a downed power pole and a damaged concrete culvert near the intersection of Southern Drive and Antelope Valley Street Wednesday. There were pieces of plastic and tracks in the snow, along with vehicle fluid, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
