A dog that was rescued from the ice at McManamen Park on Thursday morning is doing well and will soon be returned to its home.
Police Lt. Brent Wasson said the dog, an 8-year-old golden retriever named Daisy, should make a full recovery.
Daisy was one of two dogs that fell through the ice on Burlington Lake at McManamen Park on Thursday. Campbell County Fire Department rescued Daisy, but the other dog, an 8-year-old yellow lab named Cooper, did not survive.
Wasson said Daisy and Cooper escaped through a hole in a fence at their home on Shipwheel Lane sometime Thursday morning.
The owner, a 34-year-old woman, was out of town but Animal Control was able to contact a 26-year-old woman who had been checking in on the dogs.
Friday afternoon, Wasson said Daisy will be returned to her home after being treated at the Animal Medical Center of Wyoming.
Thursday, Division Chief Dale Izatt said the Fire Department got a call from Animal Control about two dogs struggling after having broken through the ice. Firefighters got there in two to three minutes and performed an ice rescue.
Izatt said two firefighters went out on the frozen lake while four others provided support on the bank. The rescue took 15 to 20 minutes to complete.
“When we got there, we saw the one dog struggling,” he said, adding that when the firefighters got on the ice they saw that the other dog wasn’t moving.
