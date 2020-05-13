A C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard flies over Camp Guernsey during training for fighting wildfires. The training was performed using a C-130 modified with an electronic propeller control system and eight-bladed propeller system. C-130 aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard will fly over Gillette on Friday as part of a statewide salute to health care professionals.