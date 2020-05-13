At 10:20 a.m. Friday, Gillette residents can look overhead to see two C-130s from the Wyoming Air National Guard fly over Campbell County Memorial Hospital as part of a to salute health care professionals.
The "Salute to Health Care Heroes" by the Guard's 153rd Airlift Wing will be a daylong effort that starts at 9:35 a.m. Friday with a flyover above the Niobrara Health and Life Center in Lusk.
It will progress 20 minutes later to the Weston County Health Services in Newcastle, than at 10:05 a.m. to the Crook County Hospital in Sundance and at 10:20 a.m. at Campbell County Memorial Hospital before approaching the Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo 10 minutes later.
The C-130s will fly over 26 other hospitals across the state before ending at 3:15 p.m. at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
In all, 33 hospitals will be honored in the aerial salute to health care professionals on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We salute all those, both around the state of Wyoming and across the nation, who have sacrificed so much to serve on the front lines of this pandemic," said Col. Justin Walrath, 153rd Airlift Wing commander and pilot, WYANG.
"It's truly an honor for the men and women of the Wyoming Air National Guard to provide a 'thank you' to the first responders, medical professionals and essential personnel providing support at this time," he said.
The aerial demonstration is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting the COVID-19 response effort.
Anyone who gets video or photos of the C-130s flying overhead are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.
