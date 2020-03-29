Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday afternoon that the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Workforce Development Council are offering $300,000 in grants to help businesses avert or shorten layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am working tirelessly to find and deploy tools to strengthen Wyoming businesses during these challenging times,” Gordon said in a press release. “Wyoming’s layoff aversion grants provide some relief to businesses while keeping employees working.”
The Department of Workforce Services and its 20 workforce centers will assist businesses with grant applications to support the layoff aversion strategies for Wyoming’s economy.
The application can be found at tinyurl.com/yx3wk7kb.
More information about options available to businesses also can be found there.
“Wyomingites are creative and resilient, but sometimes we need a little financial assistance to get through the hard times,” said Workforce Services Director Robin Sessions Cooley. “I expect we will see employers come up with very innovative solutions through the layoff aversion grants.”
The grants will be available to all eligible Wyoming businesses in good standing with Unemployment Insurance and Worker’s Compensation. Businesses can apply for up to $5,000 to support layoff aversion strategies that can keep their businesses open — and employees working — or shorten the duration of a layoff.
“Wyoming employers are the backbone of our great state, and we want to help employers continue to operate in this unprecedented time,” said Wyoming Workforce Development Council Chairman Jim Engel in the release. “We encourage employers to identify innovative ways to continue doing business while observing social distancing and other guidelines.”
Layoff aversion grant funding may be used on a reimbursement basis as a result of the emergency declaration of March 13 for:
- Costs associated with frequent deep cleaning or sanitizing services to help prevent potential exposure to COVID-19 when companies have to remain open
- Buying software or computer applications so employees can work from home/remotely in order to support social distancing and limit potential exposure and spread of COVID-19
- Money to buy necessary equipment needed to make social distancing possible
- Related costs to add additional shifts so companies can continue to operate
- Buying laptops and related expenses so employees can telework
