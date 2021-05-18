After having to halt in-person visits a few weeks back because of positive COVID-19 cases associated with the facility, the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center has resumed in-person visitation and group activities for its residents.
When a positive COVID-19 case was detected in connection to the facility April 21, the Legacy clamped down on its restrictions and implemented weekly testing for residents and employees.
A two-week stretch of no new positive COVID-19 tests was needed for the outbreak restrictions to be lifted. On April 28, two more COVID-19 results tied to the facility came back positive, resetting the timeline.
But with the outbreak restrictions now lifted, residents are again allowed to receive in-person visitors and have communal dining and group activities within the facility. COVID-19 testing for employees has returned to being done monthly and residents no longer need to be tested, said Dane Joslyn, CCH spokesperson, via email.
Because of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services long-term care facility guidelines, another positive COVID-19 case associated with the facility could put the Legacy back under outbreak restrictions.
