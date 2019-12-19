Amanda Hanson finds herself covered in silly string her award for Stinger Bucks at Sunflower Elementary School on Wednesday. Students are given Stinger Bucks for being safe, kind, respectful and responsible.
Students at Sunflower Elementary School do the "Baby Shark" dance at the end of their assembly where they taped Troy Claycomb and Jesse Prowett to the wall, covered students and teachers in silly string and announced the winning classes in the canned food drive on Wednesday.
