Faith Harvey and Bridget Bible with Grinners laugh at a joke while serving up some chili during the Charity Chili Cook-Off on Jan. 21, 2022 at the Wyoming Center. The 36th annual Chili Cook-Off is happening next January, and teams can register through Jan. 10.

 News Record File Photo

The 36th annual Charity Chili Cook-Off is happening in January, and the event is looking for teams.

The Chili Cook-Off, which benefits the Council of Community Services and the YES House, will take place on Jan. 21 in the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.

