Another COVID-19 death was recorded in Campbell County on Tuesday, along with another 48 new confirmed cases.
There have now been 65 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began, part of 809 deaths tallied in Wyoming.
Sixteen COVID-19 deaths were recorded statewide on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The latest Campbell County death involved a man who died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions putting him at an increased risk of complications from COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported.
With the new cases recorded Tuesday, Campbell County had its active case count increase to 229, the most its had since Dec. 18.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 9,792 (as of Monday)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,484 (as of Monday)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,096
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 48
- Number of probables: 587
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 335
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,176
- Number of active cases: 229
- Recoveries: 5,459
- Recoveries in past seven days: 129
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 65
- Hospitalizations today: 5 (as of Monday)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 249
- Number of probables: 11,845
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 2,608
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 57,511
- Number of active cases: 2,223
- New deaths: 16
- Overall deaths: 809
- Hospitalizations today: 112 (as of Monday)
