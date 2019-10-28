Shops up and down Gillette Avenue handed out candy to trick-or-treaters from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday for the 2019 BooFest.
The event also included pumpkin carving and painting as well as the annual pumpkin drop.
Dozens of little trick-or-treaters and their families braved the snowy wind as they marched up and down Gillette Avenue.
The Third Street Plaza also was filled with pumpkin painting and carving as well as several different snack stations.
The event ended with the annual Pumpkin Drop, where firefighters drop a pumpkin filled with candy from feet in the air for the trick-or-treaters to gather.
