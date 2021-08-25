A red flag warning is in effect for Campbell County from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning is issued whenever there are warm temperatures, the relative humidity is below 15% and wind gusts are at least 25 mph.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph, becoming W and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 4:18 pm
A red flag warning is in effect for Campbell County from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning is issued whenever there are warm temperatures, the relative humidity is below 15% and wind gusts are at least 25 mph.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.