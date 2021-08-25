Fire danger is high today
Gusty winds and low humidity today have resulted in a red flag warning against possible wildland fires in Campbell County. Firefighters have been on alert all summer because of parched lands. Earlier this month, they fought the Deer Creek 2 Fire, which started from a burning coal seam.

 Courtesy Photo/Campbell County Fire Department

A red flag warning is in effect for Campbell County from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The warning is issued whenever there are warm temperatures, the relative humidity is below 15% and wind gusts are at least 25 mph.

