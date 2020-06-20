A 3-year-old Gillette girl was not seriously hurt after having her hair stuck in a treadmill front roller Thursday afternoon.
The Campbell County Fire Department arrived and was able to remove a piece of plastic in the machine before loosening the conveyor belt and freeing the girl, Fire Capt. Sam Shafer said.
