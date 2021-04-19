Byron Peterson navigates his drone through a series of obstacles during a drone flying workshop Saturday for educators who hope to incorporate drone technology into their classrooms at the Pronghorn Center.
John Sturtz races his drone through a course set up in the Pronghorn Center Saturday during a drone flying workshop Saturday for educators who hope to incorporate drone technology into their classrooms.
A drone flown by Sandra Lehnen practices knocking golf balls off of podiums during a drone flying workshop Saturday for educators who hope to incorporate drone technology into their classrooms at the Pronghorn Center.
Byron Peterson navigates his drone through a series of obstacles during a drone flying workshop Saturday for educators who hope to incorporate drone technology into their classrooms at the Pronghorn Center.
John Sturtz races his drone through a course set up in the Pronghorn Center Saturday during a drone flying workshop Saturday for educators who hope to incorporate drone technology into their classrooms.
A drone flown by Sandra Lehnen practices knocking golf balls off of podiums during a drone flying workshop Saturday for educators who hope to incorporate drone technology into their classrooms at the Pronghorn Center.
A constant hum of drone propellers fiercely echoed off the walls of the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College on Saturday as drones weaved in and out of obstacles during a series of races.
In the first of 10 scheduled classes around the state, Tim Slater, who serves as the University of Wyoming Excellence in Higher Education endowed professor of science education, led educators in a full day of drone-flying education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.