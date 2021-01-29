The relatively low COVID-19 rates in Campbell County continued Thursday when no new cases were added in the county.
Throughout Wyoming, 58 confirmed cases were added Thursday and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state fell to 64, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
For the past seven days, Wyoming has averaged just over 120 new confirmed cases per day.
Teton County has the highest rate of COVID-19 in Wyoming, with a confirmed case rate of 1,790 per 100,000 people for the past 14 days, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Campbell County’s has a rate of 248 cases per 100,000, for comparison.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Campbell County stood at 6.37% on Thursday, the lowest mark since Sept. 23, when the county’s autumn surge was first taking off.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 458
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 40
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,134
- Number of active cases: 48
- Recoveries: 4,480
- Recoveries in past seven days: 91
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 53
- Hospitalizations today: 4
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 58
- Number of probables: 7,546
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 843
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 43,884
- Number of active cases: 1,242
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 596
- Hospitalizations today: 64
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,790 (1,169)
Natrona: 5,618 (1,821)
Campbell: 4,134 (458)
Fremont: 3,791 (618)
Albany: 3,394 (364)
Sweetwater: 3,303 (137)
Sheridan: 2,317 (544)
Weston: 519 (91)
Crook: 379 (34)
Johnson: 375 (237)
