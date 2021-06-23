A father and daughter from Washington state who passed through Gillette on their way to Iowa had a scare Tuesday when the dad misplaced his fanny pack with about $3,000 in cash inside.
They stopped for gas at the Shell gas station on Second Street when he went to the bathroom and lost the fanny pack somewhere along the way. By the time he and his daughter, 22, got to Rapid City, South Dakota, they noticed it was gone, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.