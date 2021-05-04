About 140 residents on Goldenrod Avenue, Foothills Boulevard, Trinidad Court, Lafayette Drive and Crestline Circle are without water Tuesday morning.
At about 8:10 a.m., city of Gillette Water Division crews began doing maintenance work on water lines in the area. When they turned a valve to make sure it was working property, a waterline broke, said city spokesperson Geno Palazzari.
Water is expected to be restored to all customers by 3 p.m., according to the city.
Update: Water was restored as of 11:55 a.m.
