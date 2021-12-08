No one was hurt in a small structure fire that began Tuesday afternoon in Wright.
A deputy saw smoke coming from the back of a shop on Duffy Road. A 55-year-old man was using a shovel to put out a small fire in a dog kennel, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Maul. The deputy grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped put the fire out.
