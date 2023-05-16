BURGLARY
3500 BLOCK NORTH HIGHWAY 14-16: About $20,000 in copper wire was stolen from a Jim’s Water Service site early Monday morning. An employee reported Monday afternoon that at about 4 a.m. that morning, an unknown person cut a lock on a gated area and made off with the copper wire. There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
DEATH
800 BLOCK WAGON TRAIL STREET: A 27-year-old man was found dead after a 47-year-old woman reported finding him unresponsive and not breathing at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police performed CPR and EMS and fire department personnel tried life-saving measures before he was pronounced dead. The death is under investigation and pending an autopsy. There’s no indication of foul play, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
3800 BLOCK WIGWAM BOULEVARD: A 55-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery Monday night after allegedly hitting a 44-year-old woman and pulling her hair. When first contacted, he denied involvement. Police later found the 44-year-old woman who was drunk and sleeping in a residence on Tepee Street, where she said she was hiding from the man. When police contacted him later, he admitted to the fight and was arrested, Wasson said.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
300 BLOCK OGALA LANE: A 15-year-old boy was ticketed for minor in consumption of alcohol and use of marijuana Monday night. He had gotten into a fight with his mom and left their home with alcohol earlier that day. When she called him to return, he was sent to his room then ran away again. Police found him in the 2500 block of Foothills Boulevard and smelled marijuana. The boy admitted to smoking a joint and having a couple shots of Everclear. He was ticketed and brought home, Wasson said.
VANDALISM
SINCLAIR STREET AND COLLEGE PARK CIRCLE: White, yellow and red spray-painted images and words were found in the walking tunnel under Sinclair Street Monday morning. They are believed to have been made within the past week and the clean up is valued at $50. There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
CAT BITE
3900 BLOCK TEPEE STREET: The same cat was accused of biting people in two separate instances Monday. The first report came from a 40-year-old woman who reported at about 12:30 p.m. that a 74-year-old man’s cat bit her. The cat was current on vaccinations and was to be quarantined at home. A few hours later, a 28-year-old woman sought treatment after the same cat bit her. She was OK, Wasson said.
CHILD IN NEED OF SUPERVISION
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: A 32-year-old woman said her son, 11, came home with a utility knife and iPad that he said two separate students had given him while at Conestoga Elementary that day. The boy later told police that he stole the iPad from the school’s STEM lab and took the knife from his mom’s car, Wasson said.
WARRANT
300 BLOCK GRAY ROAD: A 53-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for failing to register after he called in to report a 78-year-old man who was breathing but unresponsive. The 78-year-old was taken to the hospital and the caller was arrested, Reynolds said.
CIVIL ASSIST
100 BLOCK SOUTH GILLETTE AVENUE: A 64-year-old woman reported that a 1998 Hyundai she was in the process of buying went missing, but its owner, a 39-year-old man, said he let her use it but never made plans to sell it to her. She accused him of stealing $800 in tools from its trunk and he accused her of stealing $2,000 in tools from the trunk. It’s likely a civil matter for them to resolve, Wasson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.