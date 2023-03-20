Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man hiding in a bathroom and a 34-year-old woman who tried to hide meth paraphernalia Sunday evening.
At about 4:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the home looking for the 42-year-old who had two active felony arrest warrants out of Campbell County, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. A 37-year-old man opened the door and told them the man may be inside. He found the man’s wife, 34, who said the 42-year-old wasn’t there and was at a job interview.
