Twenty-nine COVID-19 related deaths were recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday, one of which involved a Campbell County man.
There have now been 139 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County. Throughout Wyoming, there have been 1,718 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
The newly reported deaths included 10 Laramie County residents, six men and four women, three Natrona County residents, two men and one woman, and three Fremont County residents, two women and one man.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, a Campbell County man, a Crook County woman, a Hot Springs County man, two Park County men, two Sheridan County women, a Sweetwater County woman, a Teton County man, a Washakie County woman and a Weston County woman.
New COVID-19 cases have trended downward in Campbell County and Wyoming over the past week or so, with active cases dropping to 49 and 539 respectively on Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Wyoming has fallen as well. There were 64 COVID-19 patients in Wyoming hospitals on Tuesday, including five such patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of Feb. 21):
- All county residents: 28.57%
- Children (5-11): 3.52%
- Adolescents (12-17): 14.58%
- Adults (18 and older): 36.87%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.59%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 35
- Number of probables: 1,158
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 227
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,840
- Number of active cases: 49
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 11,807
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 1390
- Hospitalizations today: 5 (as of Feb. 21)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 403
- Number of probables: 32,770
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 2,605
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 121,779
- Number of active cases: 539
- New deaths: 29
- Overall deaths: 1,718
- Hospitalizations today: 64 (as of Feb. 21)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.