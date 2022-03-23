An adult Campbell County woman was among the 14 COVID-19 related deaths recorded by the Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday.
The woman was hospitalized, not known to have health conditions putting her at increased risk of severe illness and died in March.
The latest additions push the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 144 in Campbell County and 1,783 throughout Wyoming since the pandemic began.
The number of new cases recorded has remained low, with 20 new cases in the county and 362 cases statewide within the past 14 days, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
COVID-19 patient counts have stayed low as well, with one in Campbell County Memorial Hospital and 14 throughout all Wyoming hospitals as of Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the state over the past week or so has hovered around the lowest counts seen in the state since April 2020, according to hospital data from the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Fully vaccinated Campbell County populations (as of March 21):
- All county residents: 28.88%
- Children (5-11): 3.8%
- Adolescents (12-17): 15.01%
- Adults (18 and older): 37.2%
- Seniors (65 and older): 66.73%
- Number of new confirmed cases: 7
- Number of probables: 1,163
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 20
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 10,922
- Number of active cases: 9
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 11,930
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 144
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 64
- Number of probables: 32,965
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 362
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 123,023
- Number of active cases: 76
- New deaths: 14
- Overall deaths: 1,783
- Hospitalizations today: 14
