'Gillette Strong' is infectious: Local residents show there’s something more powerful than fear

Jordayn Borrego was willing to trade some surplus macaroni and cheese for newborn diapers.
Reno Sams wanted to swap some Lysol disinfecting wipes for potatoes.
Destiny Juarez reached out for a friend in need of some Similac baby formula because the local stores were cleaned out.
These are a few of the more than 3,100 local residents who have joined the The Cupboard of Campbell County Facebook page in the last week, a modern social distancing alternative to chatting with neighbors over the back fence.
Or, how group organizer Tammy Mc Arthur puts it, the group’s “an online version of borrowing a cup of sugar from the neighbor.”
Inspired by a similar effort by a friend in Sweetwater County, Mc Arthur said she was discouraged to see all the fearmongering, doomsday grocery hoarding and overall greed and selfishness displayed in the first days as the response to Jordayn Borrego was willing to trade some surplus macaroni and cheese for newborn diapers.
Reno Sams wanted to swap some Lysol disinfecting wipes for potatoes.
Destiny Juarez reached out for a friend in need of some Similac baby formula because the local stores were cleaned out.
These are a few of the more than 3,100 local residents who have joined the The Cupboard of Campbell County Facebook page in the last week, a modern social distancing alternative to chatting with neighbors over the back fence.
Or, how group organizer Tammy Mc Arthur puts it, the group’s “an online version of borrowing a cup of sugar from the neighbor.”
Inspired by a similar effort by a friend in Sweetwater County, Mc Arthur said she was discouraged to see all the fearmongering, doomsday grocery hoarding and overall greed and selfishness displayed in the first days as the response to COVID-19 fears began affecting everyday lives in Wyoming and Gillette.
“When I saw what they were doing there, I thought we deserved to have the same thing here,” she said. “I started seeing more fear and … bad behavior overall. People are fearful about having jobs, and I’m sure they’re worried about spending their money at this time.”
Instead of griping or ranting, her group is one where people can barter for necessities and has evolved to be a one-stop solution for people helping their neighbors, something Mc Arthur said reaffirms her faith in humanity and the local community.
“There are plenty of us who are able to share with others, but this has turned into more than I could’ve thought it could be,” she said.
One reason is because while people will attempt to barter for what they need, most of the time the response is people offering their surplus goods for free.
“You see that on almost every post, and that’s exactly the point,” Mc Arthur said. “People are so willing to give, and people are learning that if you go outside of yourself, you forget about the fear.”
Common denominator
In a way, Campbell County residents have trained for a once-in-a-lifetime event like the novel coronavirus. When thousands of workers in the oil field and supporting businesses lost their jobs in 2015 and 2016, followed by hundreds of coal mine layoffs, the slogan “Gillette Strong” emerged.
More than a cliché, it represents the hearty soul of the blue-collar work ethic and morals that tell local residents to think first of people who are hurting or in need.
“Gillette Strong” now seems to be beginning its most difficult test.
The spread of the virus picked up in Wyoming this past week, with Campbell County’s first confirmed case reported Friday afternoon. Along with a new cases in Carbon and Laramie counties announced Saturday, there are now 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cowboy State.
Across the country, about 75 million people are on lockdown as at least five states have taken the extreme measure to help stem the spread of the virus. As of Saturday evening, it has grown to 15,219 confirmed cases in the United States with 201 deaths. Globally, there more than 266,000 cases with 11,184 deaths.
Gatherings of 10 or more people have been prohibited in the state under an order issued by Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer. That came Friday, a day after Gov. Mark Gordon ordered all public places to be closed, including restaurants and bars. They can do takeout and delivery, but they can’t open their dining rooms.
“People of any age can spread this disease to others who are especially vulnerable to more serious or life-threatening illness,” Harrist said in a news release. “We’ve recommended limits on gatherings, this order is an official step to put those recommendations into action. Slowing and limiting the spread of the disease is our goal.”
It’s not a cure for the coronavirus, but Mc Arthur said her Facebook group can serve an important role in having people connect in a way that helps others while reminding them that while they may be confined to their homes, they’re not alone.
“My goal with this whole page is to keep it possible to see the lighter side and to see the hope,” she said. “That’s happening.”
She’s there in a Jif
One of the first members of the group was Kandi Carter, who posted her dilemma: she had six large jars of Jif peanut butter she could part with, but no jelly or bread.
While that didn’t culminate in a trade, Carter said she connected with a young woman who got two jars.
“The other four jars I took to the Salvation Army,” she said, adding she didn’t hoard the peanut butter. “I live in the country and I just, for some reason, kept grabbing peanut butter whenever I’d go to the grocery story. Eventually, I had eight jars.”
She said the group inspired her to donate and to think of what others may be dealing with at this time.
“I think it’s a great deal and even though things are crazy right now, Gillette’s always been a great community in that (giving) way,” she said.
Willing to serve
Traci Waldrop didn’t have an abundance of food or toilet paper to offer, but said she could give some time and effort in a post offering to help pick up and deliver grocery orders for seniors or homebound people.
“I just though that if anybody needed anything I could provide help with, I could do that,” she said, adding she sympathizes with “anybody who is either in quarantine or they don’t want to go out of the house because they’re high-risk, a senior or immunocompromised.”
Like Mc Arthur, Waldrop said she was surprised to see the frenzied run on local retail stores and hoarding of household staple products.
“I was shocked that we were sold out of stuff, but here everybody’s kind of coming together, and that happens a lot in this community,” she said. “That’s one of the good things I like love about Gillette. Everybody bands together and it’s pretty awesome.”
‘That’s the way I was raised’
Donna Miller said she knew early on she and her husband, Matt, had something to offer. Like everyone else in the Campbell County School District, she’s home and not driving her school bus on Route 125.
When she came across the Cupboard page, Miller posted she had some soup, canned vegetables, pasta, mac and cheese and some other things to share. She and Matt stocked up a few months ago when Smith’s had a case lot sale.
“We don’t have a store’s worth, but enough to help a few people. Message me if I can help,” she posted.
By Thursday, “I’ve delivered three parcels already,” Miller said. “The first was a lady who, apparently, hadn’t been out of her house in a month. The second was an elderly couple and her daughter-in-law messaged her (about Miller’s offer). Another was a family with two young kids.”
Miller said when she came across the page and saw the spirit of people offering to help, it bolstered her outlook, which was being affected by an overall negative vibe hanging over the community.
“When I saw this group I thought how I’ve seen so many people behaving horribly right now,” she said. “I want to be on the other side of humanity. We can all survive, it’s not the end of the world.”
She said the goal isn’t about one person being able to solve everyone’s problems, it’s about everyone doing what they can.
“I believe that’s the way I was raised,” Miller said. “I wish I could do more, but I’m doing what I can and was able to share. If everybody would help a couple of people out, then everybody would be taken care of.”
Making lemonade
from lemons
Area businesses are also getting in on the act, going the extra mile in creative ways to not only stay open, but to supplement people who can’t find basic goods at area grocery stores.
While restaurants are closed to dine-in customers, Pizza Carrello ramped up its take-out business Thursday and Friday before announcing Saturday that it will close for two weeks. Seeing that people were having trouble finding bread, they baked loaves in their wood-fired ovens, said co-owner Ariane Jimison.
It’s great with Pizza Carrello’s homemade blueberry compote.
They also sold their homemade uncooked pasta for $3 a pound and, in a creative stroke of marketing, gave away free bags of flour with takeout pizza orders.
In the end, however, the business decided to close totally, according to a post on its Facebook page.
“We love our staff very much,” it says. “The question came from a child, ‘If we’re supposed to stay home, why does mom have to go work around people?’ It’s a good question.
“We know we have a responsibility to feed others, and we’ll still find ways to help our community at this time, but we also have a responsibility to our staff.”
It went on to say Pizza Carrello would help its staff of about 50 and their families financially “with whatever they may need as long as possible.”
In a video posted Friday, Jimison also gave a shout-out to Ric Schuyler, owner of Pokey’s Barbecue and Smokehouse, and manager Jenny Chatfield.
Seeing the restaurant had supplies on hand in bulk, Pokey’s put together a shopping list of items it could sell to the public in addition to anything on the menu, Chatfield said.
People can call in and order a burger, brisket or pulled pork, but also raw ground beef, bacon, chicken, eggs, bread, potatoes, flour, sugar, rice and pasta.
The prices aren’t super cheap, but they’re also not unreasonable — just enough for Pokey’s to keep paying employees to prepare the grocery orders instead of having to lay them off, Chatfield said.
“A lot of stuff are things we carry on hand anyway and the grocery stores have been swamped,” she said about what prompted the idea. “We figured, why not sell some groceries? It keeps my doors open and our employees working.
“I want to keep our employees paid as well during this. They’re the ones who’ve been busting their butts for us for 15 years.”
Judging from the response, it’s more than welcome, as the outlet has been inundated with calls and orders. In fact, they ran out of most things the first day offering the service, so Schuyler made a trip to the Sysco restaurant supply outlet in Billings, Montana, on Friday to restock.
Pokey’s also is taking care to limit the orders so people can’t use their service to hoard.
“That’s so everybody can get a little bit of what they need, especially the elderly who are high risk,” Chatfield said.
More offers
Back on the Cupboard of Campbell County page Saturday evening, it was more of the same.
Brady Marie posted an offer to any mothers in need of size 3 diapers because, “I have extra and can share.”
Cindy Baldwin put out call for flannel and cotton fabric so she can make face masks for seniors and whoever else needs them. She soon had dozens of replies and offers.
Shannon Nelson wanted to trade for some Velveeta. She was willing to part with peanut butter, canned peaches or a few cans of chicken noodle soup.
The quick responses and that most people simply offer to give what they have also has been a little humbling to see, Mc Arthur said.
“Actually, I’m kind of feeling left out of all the giving because everybody is so generous,” she said.
And in case she missed it in all the hubbub of working and moderating the group in her spare time, Mc Arthur can always hit up Becky Smith, who offers that cup of sugar she can share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.