Passengers depart a United Airlines flight from Denver at Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport in Gillette Wednesday afternoon. Through the first nine months of the year, 33,972 people have come through the airport. This is a 59% increase over 2020, but it’s about 10,000 fewer passengers than 2019.
If passenger numbers are any indication, the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport has been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still isn’t back to pre-COVID levels.
Through the first three quarters of 2021, the airport has had 33,972 passengers come through, which is more than than all of 2020. It is a 59% increase over 2020, but it’s about 10,000 fewer passengers than 2019 had at the same point.
