Testing for the coronavirus has been under scrutiny across the United States in recent weeks, and it’s been questioned in Gillette as well.
A member of Gillette’s medical community voiced concern that Wyoming state’s medical lab was not open last weekend to process tests. Last week was the first time that a confirmed case of COVID-19 was found in Wyoming. That number has since grown to 10. The medical professional requested anonymity.
“There were plans to process tests this weekend, but a number of factors prevented that from happening, including a power outage here Sunday afternoon,” Kim Deti, Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman, said in an email.
Late last week, the state Health Department announced that it could process COVID-19 tests in its own lab rather than sending the samples to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deti also said Wyoming has “hundreds” of testing kits and Campbell County has an ample supply to meet the demands of those who meet testing criteria.
“We expect both demand and the capacity for testing to both increase in the coming days for the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory,” Deti wrote.
To date, the department has been able to turnaround the testing in the same day samples were received with the exception of the weekend.
If people think they have certain symptoms of COVID-19, like a fever, cough and trouble breathing, it is recommended that they first call their health care provider to discuss whether they should be evaluated in person and considered for testing.
“The doctor’s offices will give people directions on how to proceed,” Campbell County spokeswoman Ivy Castleberry said.
The Wyoming Department of Health is closely monitoring the coronavirus.
“We don’t yet know exactly how easily COVID-19 spreads and how many people will experience severe illness. While we are facing a rapidly developing situation, the risk to most Wyoming residents remains low at this time,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.
People are encouraged to stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention. They should follow common-sense steps such as washing their hands often and well; covering their coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.
This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the News Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.