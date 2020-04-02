Monday will mark the start of K-12 students in Campbell County getting back to some semblance of a daily education routine.
The Campbell County School District’s Adapted Learning Plan is already starting the process of delivering learning material to students a variety of ways, including online or to their homes.
“We’re being as creative as we can and as flexible as we can,” Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer said. “Schools have the flexibility to address their needs as they see fit.”
The school district is leaving the learning plans up to each school, since they already “had their students for three quarters of the year (and) know their strengths and weaknesses” best, Eisenhauer said.
The plans also will be geared toward grade levels.
For the lower grades, a lot of work will be done by pencil and paper, Meadowlark Elementary School Principal Brandon Crosby said. That’s the plan for grades K-2 at Meadowlark, with teachers sending out pre-recorded video lessons.
Prairie Wind Elementary is taking a similar approach for kindergarten and first grade, with pre-recorded videos and read-a-louds sent to students, Principal Rory Williams said.
At Wagonwheel Elementary, kindergartners and first graders will get “a bit of a hybrid” of online and paper-and-pencil learning, Principal Erick Stremcha said.
He is holding meetings with parents using the Zoom meeting app to go over his school's learning plan Friday, then the school will host a "virtual open house” Monday where teachers will go into more detai with parents and students.
Both Prairie Wind and Meadlowlark will use a system called Class Dojo to deliver the video lessons. At Meadowlark, it will be set up like a group text to parents, letting them know when lessons are available and providing more instructions.
The video lectures will be a little shorter than those in a normal class. Crosby said teachers usually lecture for about 20-30 minutes in the classroom, but the videos coming from Meadowlark and Prairie Wind will be about 10-15 minutes long and 8-12 minutes from Wagonwheel.
With a little more than a month of school left, teachers had to take a long look at what needed to be in their revised lesson plans. It came down to examining “the essentials” and paring down lessons to fit the limited time left, Crosby said.
“We asked ourselves, ‘With 35 days of school left, what’s most essential for these students to reach the next grade level?’” Crosby said.
As grade levels rises, the learning becomes more virtual.
Grades 3-6 at Meadowlark and 2-6 at Prairie Wind and Wagonwheel will be almost completely online for everyone who has internet access. Other options will be provided for those who don’t.
Getting back to school also means the return of homework, which poses another challenge for students, teachers and parents. It will be more of a task to get homework back from younger students doing theirs by paper and pencil compared to those online.
For the students working on packets or other hard-copy assignments, parents or students will be asked to take screenshots of their work and submit them to Classroom Dojo. This not only eliminates the need to pick materials up, but also reduces the likelihood of a spread of germs.
Students learning online will be asked to submit assignments online, which could be a document, a recording of them reading or a screenshot of a project.
Both schools are already well-versed in Google Classroom and how to use the take-home devices, which gives Crosby confidence that once students start learning, things will go smoothly.
“The Google Classroom will be really ideal for this and really easy,” Crosby said.
He also added that the main concern is working through the kinks in the younger grades because his staff hasn't taught through pre-recorded videos before.
Homework, lessons and even musical instruments are on the list of items the school district had to devise a plan for delivery. But it also had to make sure students have the technology to learn, and teachers started reaching out to families last week to see who needed devices.
The school district has enough iPads and Google Chromebooks to provide to all students who need one, even it has to do some reshuffling, Eisenhauer said. Meadowlark, Prairie Wind and Wagonwheel had about 80 students who needed devices, but they had a slightly different plan to distribute them.
Prairie Wind and Wagonwheel are providing them regardless of grade level. Meadowlark has a 1:1 device-to-student ratio for grades 3-6, so Crosby is planning to send them to all of those students.
When the learning supplies are delivered to families, they will be brought straight to the front door in a sealed package. For families receiving devices, parents will be asked to sign them out when they’re delivered, Crosby said.
One of the largest concerns about remote learning plans is how to enforce participation. The district is required to track virtual attendance just like normal school days.
“We want to try our best to hold kids accountable," Williams said. "You hope everyone handles this appropriately, and obviously health is the No. 1 priority. But we also don’t want kids to regress in these last few weeks. We want them to keep moving forward.
“In order for that to happen, there will have to be buy-in from the kids. As educators, we have to be as flexible as we can.”
