CrossFit, run, walk or wheel through the fifth annual Race the Roof 5K on Sept. 11 at Fire Station 3 at the corner of Highway 59 and Edwards Street next to Dalbey Memorial Park (Fishing Lake) in Gillette.
Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
CrossFit, run, walk or wheel through the fifth annual Race the Roof 5K on Sept. 11 at Fire Station 3 at the corner of Highway 59 and Edwards Street next to Dalbey Memorial Park (Fishing Lake) in Gillette.
Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.