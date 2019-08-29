Race The Rooof

Lt. Dan Smith shoulders a U.S. flag Monday as participants start the annual Race the Roof 5K outside Campbell County Fire Station No. 3. Smith and several other firefighters did the 5K in full bunker gear to honor the first responders to the World Trade Center attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

 News Record Photo/ Ed Glazar

CrossFit, run, walk or wheel through the fifth annual Race the Roof 5K on Sept. 11 at Fire Station 3 at the corner of Highway 59 and Edwards Street next to Dalbey Memorial Park (Fishing Lake) in Gillette.

Opening ceremonies begin at 6 p.m.

