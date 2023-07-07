Campbell County recognized the efforts of several people who responded to the tornado that hit North Antelope Rochelle Mine on June 23.
At the regular commissioners meeting Wednesday, bus drivers, dispatchers, firefighters and others were recognized for their work during the tornado.
Among those who were recognized were Timarie Javier and Lacee Hawkins, route managers for the Campbell County School District.
Javier said she heard over dispatch that there was a need for bus drivers. Jerry Bowman, the school district’s new transportation director, was in Casper at the time of the tornado. He put Javier in charge of arranging for buses to transport coal miners.
“She took the lead and knocked it out of the park,” Bowman said.
Javier said she started calling drivers, but many of the drivers were calling her first, asking where she could use them. At first she couldn’t get a number on how many miners needed transport. When she learned that there were 400 employees who needed to be taken home, she organized for eight of the district’s 50-passenger buses to head to NARM.
Besides Gillette and Wright, the bus drivers drove to Glenrock, Douglas, Casper and Newcastle to drop off the coal miners, Javier said.
Shawna Cochran and Shane Kirsch with Campbell County EMS also were recognized for their work on June 23. Cochran handled medical incident command, while Kirsch was in charge of transport. A total of eight ambulances responded to the tornado, and an ambulance from Sheridan was brought to Gillette for emergency calls unrelated to the tornado.
“Without knowing an exact number of patients we mobilized all the resources we could at the time,” Cochran said.
Kirsch said 20 people who were not on shift came in to help respond and cover calls.
And although it ended up not being needed, air ambulance services were on standby.
“We did dispatch Life Flight, unfortunately due to the weather they were not able to mobilize their rotors on their helicopters,” Cochran said.
But there were planes available from Guardian Flight in Gillette and Wyoming Life Flight from Casper to fly people out if they were needed, Cochran said.
The commissioners applauded the collaboration between all of the agencies to ensure no lives were lost.
“This could’ve happened in a million other places and it wouldn’t have looked the same,” Commission Chair Colleen Faber said.
The tornado, which was classified as an EF2 on the zero-to-five tornado scale, grew as wide as 700 yards during its 3.8-mile course northeast into Campbell County, according to an event summary from the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Once it reached the mine site, the 120-130 mph gusts tore metal roofs and wall panels from workshops while flipping vehicles, buses and shipping containers. It also knocked a dozen empty train cars off of the tracks.
