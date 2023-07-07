NARM Tornado

The EF2 tornado ripped metal panels from roofs and walls of workshops at North Antelope Rochelle Mine when it struck the southern Campbell County open-pit coal mine Friday, June 23.

 Courtesy Photo/David King

Campbell County recognized the efforts of several people who responded to the tornado that hit North Antelope Rochelle Mine on June 23.

Tags

(1) comment

Rezident

Thank you!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.