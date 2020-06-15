The traveling replica exhibit of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C, will not come to Gillette in 2020 as scheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It last was in Gillette in 2010.
Updated: June 16, 2020 @ 12:00 am
