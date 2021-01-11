Campbell County ranchers and growers can apply for emergency loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture if they've suffered losses caused by recent drought.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has designated three Wyoming counties as primary natural disaster areas. Producers in Crook, Lincoln and Sublette counties who suffered losses caused by drought may be eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans. Producers in Campbell County also may be eligible, as are those in Weston, Fremont, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.