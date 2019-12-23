Gina Grimm holds out a stuffed elephant to her "adopted grandbaby" Aaliyah West, 1, as Aaliyah's mother Amanda West looks on during the "In the Nick of Time Holiday Trade Show" at Cam-plex on Saturday.
Makala Johnson writes on a tag while Tami Waldner places a bow on a present at the Prince of Peace Youth Group present wrapping station during the "In the Nick of Time Holiday Trade Show" at Cam-plex on Saturday.
For the latest holiday shoppers whose packages won't arrive in time for Christmas or who procrastinated finding some handmade crafts, the "In the Nick of Time Holiday Trade Show" at Cam-plex came to the rescue over the weekend.
More than 100 venders with everything from candy and cake treats to essential oil diffusers to handmade crafts were on hand.
