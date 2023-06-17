School Admin Tour (copy)
A group of state and local school officials get a look at a dysfunctional bathroom Tuesday during a tour of Campbell County High School in Gillette earlier this month. The chair of the Campbell County School Board wants local legislators to push for "our students and county" to get school facilities fixed. 

 News Record File Photo

Campbell County school board members made it clear this week that the condition of the Campbell County High School building itself is “unacceptable” and needs to become a higher priority for the state.

