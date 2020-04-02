Six inches of snow accumulated in downtown Gillette over night with more expected to fall throughout Thursday. 

According to a Winter Weather Advisory posted by the National Weather Service in Rapid City, areas of heavy snow will taper off by 3 p.m. Thursday, with light snow falling throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are before the final flakes fly late Thursday.

