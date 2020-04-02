Rocky Benson, a recently laid off oil field worker, looks out over a sizeable portion of the parking lot he cleared for his neighbors as temperatures hovered at a freezing 8 degrees early Thursday. He said the extra time off allowed him to do the good deed for those living around him along Ariel Avenue. Gillette received a rude return to winter weather late Wednesday, as six inches of fresh snow fell throughout the city overnight.
Rocky Benson clears the snow near his apartment along Ariel Avenue early on Thursday. Since he was recently laid off from the oilfield, he said his morning might as well be spent doing something nice for his neighbors.
Six inches of snow accumulated in downtown Gillette over night with more expected to fall throughout Thursday.
According to a Winter Weather Advisory posted by the National Weather Service in Rapid City, areas of heavy snow will taper off by 3 p.m. Thursday, with light snow falling throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are before the final flakes fly late Thursday.
