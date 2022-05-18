A 50-year-old man was arrested after exposing himself to people, including children, at a restaurant Tuesday.
Corey Barker was arrested on three felony counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor and three misdemeanor counts of public indecency after he was seen exposing his genitals outside of Pizza Carrello Tuesday afternoon.
