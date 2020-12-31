For dozens of area youngsters and their families, the fact that Christmas ended five days ago had very little impact on their holiday cheer Wednesday afternoon at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
Being the final day of Skate Around the Tree for the holiday season, folks formed a line all the way to the door just as the first of two skate sessions kicked off at 1 p.m. The entry was teaming with bundled up children putting their skates on, while some parents had to lend a helping hand to children splayed out on the concrete floor in dramatic fashion.
